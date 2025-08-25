Empowering Dreams: India's Journey to Sporting Supremacy at 'Giving Wings to Dreams Conclave 2025'

In a bid to transform India into a 'Sporting Superpower', Raksha Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, inaugurated the 'Giving Wings to Dreams Conclave 2025' on Monday. This initiative, organized by SPORTSCOM, convened industry leaders to deliberate on the future of India's sports ecosystem.

The conclave addressed pivotal themes such as investment in grassroots talent, sports science innovation, and the growth of sports startups. Khadse emphasized the adoption of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and the need for private investment in the sector. She highlighted the importance of early exposure to sports science and called for R&D expansion to rural areas, underscoring the vision of Prime Minister Modi.

Furthermore, Khadse stressed the 'Make in India' initiative to minimize import dependency and recommended using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for sports, seeing it as an economic opportunity. The event also celebrated ten young sports entrepreneurs and incorporated plenary sessions on data in sports, reinforcing efforts to make sports a nationwide movement and developmental model.