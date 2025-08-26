Carlos Alcaraz's Buzz Cut: A Bold Move at the U.S. Open

Carlos Alcaraz turned heads at the U.S. Open with a striking new look: a shaved head. The No. 2 seed arrived at Flushing Meadows with his buzz cut, creating a stir before his first match against Reilly Opelka at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Athlete reactions varied, with golf star Rory McIlroy playfully rubbing Alcaraz's scalp. However, Frances Tiafoe, Alcaraz's friend and a previous opponent, was less impressed, calling the hairstyle unpleasant.

Despite mixed opinions on his hair, Alcaraz, who won his first U.S. Open in 2022, remains a significant figure in tennis. His transformation represents another chapter in his compelling sports journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)