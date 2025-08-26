Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz's Buzz Cut: A Bold Move at the U.S. Open

Carlos Alcaraz made headlines at the U.S. Open with his new shaved head look. While some, like Rory McIlroy, found it amusing, others, like Frances Tiafoe, criticized the change. Alcaraz, a previous U.S. Open champion, remains a popular figure despite mixed reactions to his hairstyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-08-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 09:42 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz turned heads at the U.S. Open with a striking new look: a shaved head. The No. 2 seed arrived at Flushing Meadows with his buzz cut, creating a stir before his first match against Reilly Opelka at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Athlete reactions varied, with golf star Rory McIlroy playfully rubbing Alcaraz's scalp. However, Frances Tiafoe, Alcaraz's friend and a previous opponent, was less impressed, calling the hairstyle unpleasant.

Despite mixed opinions on his hair, Alcaraz, who won his first U.S. Open in 2022, remains a significant figure in tennis. His transformation represents another chapter in his compelling sports journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

