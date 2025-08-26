Alcaraz's Buzz Cut Steals the Show, But Tennis Triumph at U.S. Open Commands Attention

Carlos Alcaraz caught attention with a new buzz cut at the U.S. Open, generating mixed online reactions. However, his performance on the court was indisputable as he overpowered Reilly Opelka with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 victory, advancing to the tournament's second round.

Alcaraz, shedding his previous tousled look, remained focused and determined, asking fans if his new haircut contributed to his agility on the court. Despite acknowledging Opelka's formidable serve, the 22-year-old Spaniard delivered some of his best tennis, especially in returns.

In the face of Opelka's challenging playstyle, Alcaraz managed steady service games and crucial breaks. Now eyeing a second Grand Slam title this year, he sets his sights on his next opponent, Italian Mattia Bellucci, following a strong opening performance.