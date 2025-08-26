Left Menu

Alcaraz's Buzz Cut Steals the Show, But Tennis Triumph at U.S. Open Commands Attention

Carlos Alcaraz debuted a buzz cut at the U.S. Open, drawing mixed reactions, but his focus was undeterred. He defeated Reilly Opelka in straight sets, excelling with returns and focusing on his game amidst Opelka's challenging serve. Alcaraz now prepares to face Mattia Bellucci in the second round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 09:58 IST
Alcaraz's Buzz Cut Steals the Show, But Tennis Triumph at U.S. Open Commands Attention
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz caught attention with a new buzz cut at the U.S. Open, generating mixed online reactions. However, his performance on the court was indisputable as he overpowered Reilly Opelka with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 victory, advancing to the tournament's second round.

Alcaraz, shedding his previous tousled look, remained focused and determined, asking fans if his new haircut contributed to his agility on the court. Despite acknowledging Opelka's formidable serve, the 22-year-old Spaniard delivered some of his best tennis, especially in returns.

In the face of Opelka's challenging playstyle, Alcaraz managed steady service games and crucial breaks. Now eyeing a second Grand Slam title this year, he sets his sights on his next opponent, Italian Mattia Bellucci, following a strong opening performance.

TRENDING

1
New Leadership in Bhandara: Pankaj Bhoyar Takes Charge

New Leadership in Bhandara: Pankaj Bhoyar Takes Charge

 India
2
Delhi's Electric School Buses: A Drive Towards Cleaner Air

Delhi's Electric School Buses: A Drive Towards Cleaner Air

 India
3
Tropical Storm Kajiki Wreaks Havoc Across Southeast Asia

Tropical Storm Kajiki Wreaks Havoc Across Southeast Asia

 Vietnam
4
Global Markets Reel as Trump's Fed Decision Rattles Confidence

Global Markets Reel as Trump's Fed Decision Rattles Confidence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025