Left Menu

Buzzed and Unstoppable: Alcaraz's Bold New Look Steals the Show

Carlos Alcaraz made headlines at the U.S. Open with a bold shaved head. The 22-year-old Spanish tennis star, seeded No. 2, impressed fans with a near-flawless victory over Reilly Opelka. While opinions on his new hairstyle varied, his performance remained unmatched at the Grand Slam event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:01 IST
Buzzed and Unstoppable: Alcaraz's Bold New Look Steals the Show
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz made his presence felt at the U.S. Open not just with his racket but with a daring new style statement—a shaved head. Arriving at Flushing Meadows with a buzz cut, the No. 2 seed certainly turned heads before his impressive first-round match.

Under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 22-year-old Spaniard displayed dominant form, easily defeating big-serving Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. Alcaraz's game, marked by just 17 unforced errors, demonstrated why he's a force on the court, as he extended his Grand Slam first-round win streak to 19-0.

While fans applauded his look, fellow athlete Frances Tiafoe humorously criticized the haircut, likening it to being aerodynamic. Despite mixed reactions to his style, Alcaraz's prowess on the court remains indisputable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Leadership in Bhandara: Pankaj Bhoyar Takes Charge

New Leadership in Bhandara: Pankaj Bhoyar Takes Charge

 India
2
Delhi's Electric School Buses: A Drive Towards Cleaner Air

Delhi's Electric School Buses: A Drive Towards Cleaner Air

 India
3
Tropical Storm Kajiki Wreaks Havoc Across Southeast Asia

Tropical Storm Kajiki Wreaks Havoc Across Southeast Asia

 Vietnam
4
Global Markets Reel as Trump's Fed Decision Rattles Confidence

Global Markets Reel as Trump's Fed Decision Rattles Confidence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025