Buzzed and Unstoppable: Alcaraz's Bold New Look Steals the Show

Carlos Alcaraz made his presence felt at the U.S. Open not just with his racket but with a daring new style statement—a shaved head. Arriving at Flushing Meadows with a buzz cut, the No. 2 seed certainly turned heads before his impressive first-round match.

Under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 22-year-old Spaniard displayed dominant form, easily defeating big-serving Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. Alcaraz's game, marked by just 17 unforced errors, demonstrated why he's a force on the court, as he extended his Grand Slam first-round win streak to 19-0.

While fans applauded his look, fellow athlete Frances Tiafoe humorously criticized the haircut, likening it to being aerodynamic. Despite mixed reactions to his style, Alcaraz's prowess on the court remains indisputable.

(With inputs from agencies.)