Dramatic Upsets and Emotional Exits Mark U.S. Open First Round

Carlos Alcaraz surged into the second round of the U.S. Open, overpowering American Reilly Opelka in straight sets under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium. His win sets him against Italy's Mattia Bellucci.

Venus Williams, returning to Flushing Meadows at 45, exited after an emotional battle with Karolina Muchova. Despite forcing a deciding set, Williams reflected positively on her performance. "I'm very proud of how I played," she said. The seven-time Grand Slam champion returned to play healthier despite her struggle with Sjogren's syndrome.

Madison Keys suffered a shocking upset, losing to Renata Zarazua. The Mexican thrilled fans with her persistence, saving seven break points. Zarazua faces Diane Parry next, who ousted Petra Kvitova. Barbora Krejcikova, overcoming injuries, dispatched Victoria Mboko, while Frances Tiafoe thrilled home fans with a victory over Yoshihito Nishioka.

