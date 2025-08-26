Chris Wood Poised to Lead New Zealand's World Cup Charge

Veteran striker Chris Wood is expected to inspire New Zealand's journey back to the World Cup stage next year. Head coach Darren Bazeley is optimistic that Wood's experience and goal-scoring ability will lead the All Whites to new achievements.

At 33, Wood may be the senior member of New Zealand's squad, but he continues to perform at a top level, scoring crucial goals for Nottingham Forest. With 44 goals in 84 international appearances, he remains the spearhead of the All Whites' attack.

The team anticipates support from returning midfielder Ryan Thomas, who brings renewed vigor after overcoming injuries. Bazeley challenges his 82nd-ranked squad to make history by securing New Zealand's first World Cup wins and advancing to the knockout stages.