Swinging Success: Top Contenders Gear Up for Hero Women's Pro Golf Tournament

Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall lead the 12th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Clover Greens. Last week's winner, Heena Kang, has withdrawn due to a back strain. The event features 34 players, including five amateurs, with Sneha and Amandeep as top contenders alongside other strong players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:45 IST
Swinging Success: Top Contenders Gear Up for Hero Women's Pro Golf Tournament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall, just back from Sweden, are set to lead the 12th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at Clover Greens starting Wednesday.

Heena Kang, last week's winner who achieved her maiden victory, has unfortunately pulled out of the Rs 15 lakh event citing a back issue.

The tournament will feature 34 players, including five amateurs. Among the top contenders, Sneha and Amandeep lead the pack, with players like Ridhima Dilawari and talented amateur Mannat Brar expected to make strong bids.

(With inputs from agencies.)

