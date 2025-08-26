Left Menu

Hanuma Vihari's Move to Tripura: A Fresh Beginning

Cricketer Hanuma Vihari, renowned for his tenacious performance against Australia in 2021, is transferring from Andhra Pradesh to Tripura for the 2025-26 season. Seeking a fresh start and opportunities in all formats, Vihari aims to revitalize his domestic career after disputes with Andhra's cricket association.

Hanuma Vihari's Move to Tripura: A Fresh Beginning
Hanuma Vihari
  Country:
  India

Hanuma Vihari, best known for his resilient innings against Australia in 2021, is set to join Tripura for the 2025-26 domestic cricket season, leaving Andhra Pradesh behind.

Vihari's decision follows a fallout with Andhra's cricket association, prompting him to seek opportunities where he can play all three formats. Joining Tripura on a one-year contract, Vihari aims to explore new challenges and contribute to the rising team.

Despite not being assured captaincy, Vihari is determined to provide leadership and elevate Tripura's competitive edge. He remains focused on using his experience to mentor the squad and aims to challenge stronger teams effectively.

