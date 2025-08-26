Hanuma Vihari's Move to Tripura: A Fresh Beginning

Hanuma Vihari, best known for his resilient innings against Australia in 2021, is set to join Tripura for the 2025-26 domestic cricket season, leaving Andhra Pradesh behind.

Vihari's decision follows a fallout with Andhra's cricket association, prompting him to seek opportunities where he can play all three formats. Joining Tripura on a one-year contract, Vihari aims to explore new challenges and contribute to the rising team.

Despite not being assured captaincy, Vihari is determined to provide leadership and elevate Tripura's competitive edge. He remains focused on using his experience to mentor the squad and aims to challenge stronger teams effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)