Amanda Anisimova's Grand Slam Quest: A Promising U.S. Open Start

Amanda Anisimova secured a decisive victory in the first round of the U.S. Open, defeating Kimberly Birrell. The American eighth seed continues a strong season, having won her first WTA 1000 title and reached the Wimbledon final. She advances to the second round to face Maya Joint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 01:40 IST
Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova commenced her U.S. Open journey with a confident victory over Australia's Kimberly Birrell, winning 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round on Tuesday. The American eighth seed aims to secure another Grand Slam triumph following a successful season marked by her inaugural WTA 1000 title in Doha and a runner-up finish at Wimbledon.

Anisimova expressed the initial challenge of her matchup, stating, "It's not easy playing in the first round of a Grand Slam, especially against someone I hadn't faced before." She added, "This year has been truly special. I strive to enjoy the journey, and moments like these are why I play the game."

The 23-year-old, who returned to competitive tennis last season after addressing mental health concerns, endured little resistance during the one-sided affair at Flushing Meadows' Louis Armstrong Stadium. Anisimova broke Birrell's serve twice in the second set to seal her victory and advance to the next round, where she will compete against another Australian, Maya Joint.

