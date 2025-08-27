Left Menu

Coco Gauff's Gritty Comeback at US Open Amid Coaching Changes

Coco Gauff navigated a challenging first-round match at the US Open against Ajla Tomljanovic, winning 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5. The game marked Gauff's debut under a new coaching regime, highlighting her resilience and adaptability despite numerous errors and a high-pressure setting.

Coco Gauff launched her US Open campaign with a hard-fought victory over Ajla Tomljanovic, finalizing the first-round match with scores of 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5. The competition served as a significant test for Gauff, who faced challenges following a recent coaching change.

Gauff, fresh from a coaching shake-up that saw biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan joining her team, started off shaky under the Arthur Ashe Stadium's bright lights. Despite dropping the initial game through delivery errors, she eventually found her rhythm, capturing a 5-4 lead with a wide ace and taking the first set decisively.

Though Gauff had numerous opportunities to secure a straight-sets win, Tomljanovic's tenacity stretched the match, leading to a nail-biting tiebreaker in the second set. Ultimately, Gauff's composed finish earned her a win despite 59 unforced errors, showing room for improvement as she prepares for a challenging next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

