Coco Gauff Triumphs at US Open Despite Serving Struggles

Coco Gauff overcame serving challenges, including 10 double faults, to win her opening match at the U.S. Open against Ajla Tomljanovic. Despite repeated setbacks, Gauff persevered with strong court coverage and backhand prowess. Her victory advances her in the tournament and enhances her potential ranking rise.

Updated: 27-08-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 09:25 IST
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff faced a challenging start at the U.S. Open, grappling with her serves and double faults. Despite this, she emerged victorious against Ajla Tomljanovic in a three-set match, advancing to the second round.

Her serving issues, marked by 10 double faults, were a focal point, as was her decision to enlist Gavin MacMillan, a biomechanics expert, to improve her game. This marked her first match since an early Wimbledon exit but her determination and skill shone through.

With aspirations to surpass top-ranked players, Gauff aims to rise in the rankings, bolstered by her performance and a refined serve motion as she continues her U.S. Open journey.

