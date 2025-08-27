Coco Gauff Triumphs at US Open Despite Serving Struggles

Coco Gauff faced a challenging start at the U.S. Open, grappling with her serves and double faults. Despite this, she emerged victorious against Ajla Tomljanovic in a three-set match, advancing to the second round.

Her serving issues, marked by 10 double faults, were a focal point, as was her decision to enlist Gavin MacMillan, a biomechanics expert, to improve her game. This marked her first match since an early Wimbledon exit but her determination and skill shone through.

With aspirations to surpass top-ranked players, Gauff aims to rise in the rankings, bolstered by her performance and a refined serve motion as she continues her U.S. Open journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)