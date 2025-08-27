Left Menu

Duleep Trophy: A Fresh Start for India's Cricket Season

The Duleep Trophy returns to its traditional zonal format, marking the start of India's domestic cricket season. With star players like Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer participating, the tournament regains importance as the BCCI mandates domestic participation. Various regional squads focus on showcasing their talent.

The Duleep Trophy, a significant fixture in India's domestic cricket calendar, is set to return with its traditional zonal format, promising a fresh start to the season.

Six zones will compete, reverting to the original structure after last season's less popular iteration involving India A, B, C, and D teams.

Key players such as Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer are in the spotlight, with their performances potentially influencing national team selections for future tours.

