Duleep Trophy: A Fresh Start for India's Cricket Season

The Duleep Trophy, a significant fixture in India's domestic cricket calendar, is set to return with its traditional zonal format, promising a fresh start to the season.

Six zones will compete, reverting to the original structure after last season's less popular iteration involving India A, B, C, and D teams.

Key players such as Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer are in the spotlight, with their performances potentially influencing national team selections for future tours.