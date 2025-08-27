Duleep Trophy: A Fresh Start for India's Cricket Season
The Duleep Trophy returns to its traditional zonal format, marking the start of India's domestic cricket season. With star players like Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer participating, the tournament regains importance as the BCCI mandates domestic participation. Various regional squads focus on showcasing their talent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:25 IST
The Duleep Trophy, a significant fixture in India's domestic cricket calendar, is set to return with its traditional zonal format, promising a fresh start to the season.
Six zones will compete, reverting to the original structure after last season's less popular iteration involving India A, B, C, and D teams.
Key players such as Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer are in the spotlight, with their performances potentially influencing national team selections for future tours.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gaurav Gogoi Urges BCCI to Halt Cricket Matches Against Pakistan Amid Tensions
BCCI Seeks New Selectors for Men's and Women's Cricket Panels
BCCI Shakes Up Selection Committees Ahead of Cricket World Cup
India's Cricket Depth Speaks Volumes: Shreyas Iyer Left Out of Asia Cup Squad
Shreyas Iyer Left Out: The Misfortune of Bench Strength in Indian Cricket