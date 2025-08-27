Ravichandran Ashwin: From IPL Farewell to Global Cricket Adventures

Ravichandran Ashwin, the seasoned Indian spinner, has officially bid farewell to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he ponders new challenges in the world of franchise cricket. The announcement came in a heartfelt message on X, where the 38-year-old expressed optimism about future endeavors across different leagues worldwide.

Ashwin, who began and concluded his illustrious IPL journey with the Chennai Super Kings, also played for teams like Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Kings XI Punjab. He departs the league as the fifth-highest wicket-taker, boasting 187 wickets in 221 matches, and maintaining an economy rate of 7.2.

Having stepped away from international cricket last December, Ashwin holds the distinction of being India's second-highest test wicket-taker. As he transitions to new ventures, fans eagerly anticipate his impact on the global cricket stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)