Coco Gauff's Serve and Soar: Triumph at the U.S. Open

Coco Gauff's first-round win at the U.S. Open on Tuesday demonstrated her mental resilience as she contended with issues surrounding her revamped serve. American third seed Gauff, who recently parted ways with coach Matt Daly, is now working with biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan to refine her serve technique after addressing lingering issues.

Gauff began shakily at Arthur Ashe Stadium, losing the initial game but eventually rallying to secure a hard-fought 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5 victory over Ajla Tomljanovic. During practice, she focused intensely on serving, despite physical strain. Gauff expressed confidence about her progress, especially during the crucial third set, noting improvements over her old habits.

The early exits from Wimbledon and other tournaments saw the 21-year-old drop to world number three, prompting the overhaul. Gauff is optimistic about regaining confidence and improving her serve speed as she prepares for her next match against Donna Vekic, a Paris Olympic silver medallist, in the second round.

