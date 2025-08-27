Left Menu

Hugo Ekitike: Rising Star Benched from French National Squad

Hugo Ekitike, a new forward for Liverpool, was notably absent from France's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Despite a stellar start at Liverpool, his omission was due to intense competition for spots. Manager Didier Deschamps highlighted the depth of talent and Ekitike’s promising potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Liverpool's new forward, Hugo Ekitike, will not be marking his debut for the French national team in the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers. France's manager, Didier Deschamps, omitted the 23-year-old from the squad announced on Wednesday.

The decision, Deschamps explained, stems from the fierce competition for attacking roles within Les Bleus. Ekitike has had an impressive start at Liverpool, netting three goals in his first three games since transferring from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

Deschamps pointed out that France's forward options are extensive, with players like Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Thuram being selected. Meanwhile, Ekitike's promising performance and potential remain on the radar for future selections.

