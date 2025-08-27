Haryana's Reward Policies for Sportspersons: Fair Play or Political Hurdle?

Haryana's sports policies have come under scrutiny, as the state's Sports Minister, Gaurav Gautam, insists there has been no bias in rewarding medal-winning athletes. His comments came amid allegations leveled by Congress MLA Induraj Narwal.

Gautam detailed that since 2014, 16,409 sportspersons have received substantial cash prizes totaling Rs 641.08 crore, along with 231 government jobs. While the BJP claims to have increased cash awards, opposition argues this neglects past programs like 'Padak Lao, Pad Pao.'

Despite political clashes, Haryana's initiatives reflect a substantial investment in sports achievements, though questions on job recruits during the BJP's tenure remain unanswered, with Speaker Kalyan requesting the response to be issued later.

