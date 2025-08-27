Left Menu

Money Grewal's Magical Hat-trick Fuels Central Delhi Kings' Victory

Central Delhi Kings' fast bowler Money Grewal secured a hat-trick as part of a 5-wicket haul, leading to a 62-run triumph over East Delhi Riders. Grewal's performance at Arun Jaitley Stadium was pivotal in dismantling the opposition's batting, ensuring Central Delhi's dominant win in the match.

Central Delhi Kings' speedster Money Grewal (Photo: DPL) . Image Credit: ANI
In an electrifying T20 encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Money Grewal of Central Delhi Kings delivered a spellbinding performance, claiming a hat-trick and a total of five wickets, leading his team to a commanding 62-run victory over the East Delhi Riders on Wednesday.

Grewal's sensational 5/23 spell turned the match decisively in favor of the Kings. His hat-trick, captured in the third over, featured the dismissals of Hardik Sharma, Shivam Tripathi, and Anuj Rawat, which crippled the Riders' chase early on. Despite some lower-order resistance, the Riders were unable to recover, folding for 93 in 16.3 overs.

Earlier in the match, Central Delhi Kings posted a defendable 155/6, with Yugal Saini and Aryavir Sehwag contributing crucial runs. While East Delhi's Rounak Waghela showcased commendable bowling, returning figures of 2/17, it was Grewal's fiery pace and accuracy that ultimately sealed the outcome, keeping the Riders below the challenging target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

