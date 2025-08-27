Money Grewal's Magical Hat-trick Fuels Central Delhi Kings' Victory

In an electrifying T20 encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Money Grewal of Central Delhi Kings delivered a spellbinding performance, claiming a hat-trick and a total of five wickets, leading his team to a commanding 62-run victory over the East Delhi Riders on Wednesday.

Grewal's sensational 5/23 spell turned the match decisively in favor of the Kings. His hat-trick, captured in the third over, featured the dismissals of Hardik Sharma, Shivam Tripathi, and Anuj Rawat, which crippled the Riders' chase early on. Despite some lower-order resistance, the Riders were unable to recover, folding for 93 in 16.3 overs.

Earlier in the match, Central Delhi Kings posted a defendable 155/6, with Yugal Saini and Aryavir Sehwag contributing crucial runs. While East Delhi's Rounak Waghela showcased commendable bowling, returning figures of 2/17, it was Grewal's fiery pace and accuracy that ultimately sealed the outcome, keeping the Riders below the challenging target.

(With inputs from agencies.)