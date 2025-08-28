Thrilling US Open: Djokovic's Comeback, Draper's Exit, Raducanu's Triumph

Novak Djokovic, a four-time US Open champion, demonstrated resilience in Flushing Meadows on Wednesday. Overcoming a shaky start, Djokovic claimed victory over Zachary Svajda with a final score of 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 6-1, securing his place in the third round.

The tournament faced a setback as Jack Draper, the British fifth seed, was forced to withdraw before his scheduled match against Zizou Bergs due to an injury. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu, the former champion, displayed her prowess by defeating Janice Tjen with a commanding 6-2 6-1 victory, earning her a third-round spot.

The day wrapped up with impressive wins from well-known players. Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz smoothly progressed to the next round, highlighting the dynamic and competitive atmosphere of this year's US Open.