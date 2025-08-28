Djokovic's Resurgence and Raducanu's Easy Ride at the U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic, overcoming early missteps, surged past American qualifier Zachary Svajda after dropping the initial set. The tennis icon, aiming for another major title, showcased resilience at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Briton Emma Raducanu's commanding victory over Janice Tjen marked her return to strong form at the U.S. Open. After a stellar 2021 run, Raducanu appears poised for another deep tournament performance.

As night matches unfolded, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka took center stage, continuing their quests for major success. Victoria Azarenka made history with her 100th win at hardcourt majors, highlighting a day of thrilling tennis action.

(With inputs from agencies.)