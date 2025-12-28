Kyrgios Edges Sabalenka in Electrifying 'Battle of the Sexes'

Nick Kyrgios triumphed over Aryna Sabalenka with a 6-3, 6-3 win in the contentious 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday. This modern take on Billie Jean King's historic win over Bobby Riggs drew controversy from critics worried it might trivialize women's tennis progress.

Kicking off under unfamiliar modified rules, Kyrgios and Sabalenka delivered a thrilling spectacle to a sold-out crowd. The contest saw both players navigate pressures and challenges on an equaliser court. Despite faltering deliveries and strategic plays, Kyrgios ultimately claimed victory, surmounting Sabalenka's formidable serves and maintaining crowd enthusiasm throughout.

While engaging and entertaining, the match reignited debates about its significance compared to the original 'Battle of the Sexes'. King commented on its lack of historical stakes, contrasting it with her pivotal 1973 match as part of the fight for social change. Both players, however, embraced the opportunity to display their talents on such a significant stage.

