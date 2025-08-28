Titans Clash at U.S. Open as Champions Defend Titles
The U.S. Open continues with Jannik Sinner defending his title against Alexei Popyrin, while Iga Swiatek plays Suzan Lamens and Coco Gauff battles Donna Vekic. Sinner shows impressive form post-illness. Gauff's struggles with her serve persist after a coaching change. Swiatek sets a new WTA record.
The U.S. Open picks up momentum as top tennis players continue their pursuit of glory. Defending men's champion Jannik Sinner returns to the court with determination, facing Alexei Popyrin after decisively beating Vit Kopriva, proving his recovery from a recent illness.
Among the women, Iga Swiatek commands attention after setting a new WTA record with her win over Emiliana Arango. She now faces Suzan Lamens, who has demonstrated her potential by reaching the U.S. Open's second round for the first time.
Coco Gauff, on the other hand, combats her own challenges. Despite winning her first match, she continues to struggle with a revamped serve following a recent coaching switch, adding pressure to her upcoming match against Donna Vekic.
