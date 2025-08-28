Alcaraz Dominates: A Commanding U.S. Open Performance

Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the U.S. Open third round on Wednesday, overwhelming Italy's Mattia Bellucci with a commanding 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Spanish powerhouse broke Bellucci's serve seven times and didn't face a break point himself in the dominant display.

Alcaraz, the 2022 champion and second seed, started strong by breaking Bellucci twice early in the opening set, highlighting his formidable forehand and precise volleys. Bellucci managed to earn a point in the first set to avoid a shutout, but Alcaraz was relentless, securing a flawless 6-0 in the second set.

Although Bellucci attempted a resurgence in the third set by holding serve in the opening game and matching Alcaraz in tight volleys, Alcaraz clinched a crucial break to lead 4-3, eventually claiming the set 6-3. A double fault from Bellucci on match point handed Alcaraz the decisive win. Alcaraz now faces Luciano Darderi in the next round.

