Medvedev's Costly U.S. Open Meltdown: A Tennis Drama
Daniil Medvedev was fined $42,500 by the U.S. Open after a heated first-round match, which he lost to Benjamin Bonzi. The fines were due to unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse after a photographer disrupted play. It was Medvedev's third consecutive Grand Slam first-round loss.
Daniil Medvedev faced a hefty fine from the U.S. Open authorities after losing his cool during a first-round match against Benjamin Bonzi. The fines totaled $42,500, a significant portion of his tournament prize money, and were attributed to unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse.
The incident occurred during a tense match when a photographer inadvertently wandered onto the court, leading to a controversial decision by chair umpire Greg Allensworth, who granted Bonzi another first serve. Medvedev's frustration was palpable, culminating in a six-minute delay and fervent interactions with the crowd.
Despite managing to win two sets following the disruption, Medvedev ultimately lost to Bonzi in a five-set showdown. The episode marks his third consecutive early exit at a Grand Slam, highlighting a challenging phase in the former champion's career.
(With inputs from agencies.)