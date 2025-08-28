Medvedev's Costly U.S. Open Meltdown: A Tennis Drama

Daniil Medvedev faced a hefty fine from the U.S. Open authorities after losing his cool during a first-round match against Benjamin Bonzi. The fines totaled $42,500, a significant portion of his tournament prize money, and were attributed to unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse.

The incident occurred during a tense match when a photographer inadvertently wandered onto the court, leading to a controversial decision by chair umpire Greg Allensworth, who granted Bonzi another first serve. Medvedev's frustration was palpable, culminating in a six-minute delay and fervent interactions with the crowd.

Despite managing to win two sets following the disruption, Medvedev ultimately lost to Bonzi in a five-set showdown. The episode marks his third consecutive early exit at a Grand Slam, highlighting a challenging phase in the former champion's career.

