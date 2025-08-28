Global Goals: European Leagues Defend Overseas Matches Amid Controversy

Italy's Serie A and Spain's LaLiga have come under fire from EU Sports Commissioner Glenn Micallef, who has criticized their plans to hold domestic matches outside Europe as a 'betrayal' of fans. The condemnation comes in response to upcoming games in Australia and Miami featuring major clubs like AC Milan and Barcelona.

Serie A plans to host a match between AC Milan and Como in Perth, Australia, next February, while LaLiga is eyeing a December showdown between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami. Micallef expressed his dissatisfaction on social media, stating, 'European competitions must be played in Europe. Moving competitions abroad isn't innovation, it's betrayal.'

Both leagues have defended their decisions, emphasizing the initiatives' role in promoting European football globally. Serie A highlighted the minimal impact on fans in Italy, while LaLiga's President Javier Tebas pointed out the lack of outrage over other sports ventures outside Europe. Despite receiving backing from their national federations, the matches await approval from UEFA and FIFA.

(With inputs from agencies.)