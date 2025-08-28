Left Menu

28-08-2025
Breaking Boundaries: Rouda Alserkal's Historic Chess Journey

Rouda Alserkal, a chess prodigy from Abu Dhabi, made history as the Gulf region's first Woman Grandmaster at age 15. Her journey began at four, overcoming age restrictions to earn acceptance into a chess club. Her determination and skill have inspired many young Emirati women in the traditionally male-dominated sport.

Alserkal's rise in the chess world was marked by significant sacrifices, including forgoing parts of her childhood for intense training and competition. Despite these challenges, she remains unwavering in her passion and dedication, handling pressures of cultural and gender representation on the international stage with grace.

Now a symbol of possibility, Alserkal continues to inspire future generations of chess players in the UAE. Her success story underscores the message that young women can excel in fields dominated by men. Her focus remains on achieving greater accolades, further inspiring the youth of her nation.

