Josh Hazlewood Lauds England's Batting Ahead of 2025 Ashes

As the Ashes 2025 series eagerly approaches, Australia's fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has spotlighted England's formidable batting line-up. He described it as the best he's seen in his career, focusing on the talents of Joe Root and Harry Brook, who currently hold the top two spots in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings.

Commenting on England's recent Test performances in drier conditions, Hazlewood noted, 'England has obviously been quite flat wickets recently,' as cited by the ICC. He praised Harry Brook, saying, 'He's a good player. He's at the top of the rankings for a reason, and he'll be a tough challenge.'

Hazlewood also discussed Joe Root's exceptional form, describing England's line-up as 'unbelievable' and filled with talent. Root's outstanding achievements, including surpassing Ricky Ponting's run tally, set high expectations for England's performance in the upcoming series.

