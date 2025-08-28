Earlier Kickoff for Champions League Final to Enhance Fan Experience

In a move aimed at enhancing the overall fan experience, UEFA announced that the Champions League final will kick off three hours earlier at 1800 CET from 2026. The European soccer governing body believes this adjustment will lead to improved public transport access post-match and economic benefits for host cities.

The decision follows a 2025 match in Munich where late-ending celebrations left fans exiting the stadium around midnight. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin emphasized that the new kickoff time will make the event more accessible and enjoyable, allowing fans to celebrate in a relaxed manner.

The change has been well-received by Football Supporters Europe, which praised the move for reducing travel stress and making day trips more practical for fans. The 2026 final is set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

(With inputs from agencies.)