Left Menu

Online Abuse of England's Jess Carter: Arrest Made

A 59-year-old man was arrested for abusive social media messages directed at England defender Jess Carter during the women's European Championship. This prompted Carter to step away from social media amid her struggles at the tournament. An investigation continues as she receives widespread support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:32 IST
Online Abuse of England's Jess Carter: Arrest Made
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Cheshire Police have confirmed the arrest of a 59-year-old man in connection with abusive messages sent to England defender Jess Carter during the women's European Championship. Carter had been subjected to online racist abuse, prompting her to leave social media temporarily.

During the tournament, Carter faced challenges on the field, particularly during England's quarter-final victory over Sweden. Following the distressing messages, the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) launched an investigation, in collaboration with social media platforms, to identify the perpetrators involved.

The suspect, a resident of Great Harwood, was apprehended on suspicion of Malicious Communications but has since been released under investigation. Carter's plight has drawn widespread support, including backing from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UEFA, her club Gotham FC, and the National Women's Soccer League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Triumph: UAW Secures Kentucky Plant Victory Amid Challenges

Union Triumph: UAW Secures Kentucky Plant Victory Amid Challenges

 Global
2
Premier League Title Race Heats Up: Liverpools vs Arsenal Showdown

Premier League Title Race Heats Up: Liverpools vs Arsenal Showdown

 Global
3
RSS fully supports Constitutionally-mandated reservation policies and will support it till the time it is required: Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

RSS fully supports Constitutionally-mandated reservation policies and will s...

 India
4
Canada and India Appoint New Envoy Amid Thawing Diplomatic Ties

Canada and India Appoint New Envoy Amid Thawing Diplomatic Ties

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025