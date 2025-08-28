Online Abuse of England's Jess Carter: Arrest Made

Cheshire Police have confirmed the arrest of a 59-year-old man in connection with abusive messages sent to England defender Jess Carter during the women's European Championship. Carter had been subjected to online racist abuse, prompting her to leave social media temporarily.

During the tournament, Carter faced challenges on the field, particularly during England's quarter-final victory over Sweden. Following the distressing messages, the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) launched an investigation, in collaboration with social media platforms, to identify the perpetrators involved.

The suspect, a resident of Great Harwood, was apprehended on suspicion of Malicious Communications but has since been released under investigation. Carter's plight has drawn widespread support, including backing from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UEFA, her club Gotham FC, and the National Women's Soccer League.

(With inputs from agencies.)