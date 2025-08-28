Alcaraz Triumphs at U.S. Open After Haircut Mishap
Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the U.S. Open's third round after defeating Mattia Bellucci. Alcaraz, having shaved his head due to a hair mishap, won decisively in just 1.5 hours. The Spaniard showcased a dominant 32-11 advantage in winners, contrasting last year's unexpected early exit.
Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open after a decisive win against Italy's Mattia Bellucci on Wednesday night.
The No. 2 seed took merely 1.5 hours to seal a straight-set victory of 6-1, 6-0, 6-3, at Arthur Ashe Stadium, never facing a break point and racking up a significant 32-11 edge in winners.
Despite an accidental buzz cut after a hair mishap, Alcaraz delivered a powerful performance, unlike last year's unexpected defeat in the same round. "I played great," Alcaraz knew, capitalizing on Bellucci's errors.
