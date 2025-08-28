Left Menu

Minerva Academy FC's European Triumph: A New Dawn for Indian Football

Minerva Academy FC’s Under-14/15 squad made headlines by winning three prestigious youth football tournaments in Europe. Their victory was hailed as a new beginning for Indian football by sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The team remained unbeaten, showcasing remarkable skill and resilience against international youth clubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:16 IST
Minerva Academy FC's European Triumph: A New Dawn for Indian Football
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous achievement for Indian sports, Minerva Academy FC's Under-14/15 squad clinched three prestigious titles during their European tour. Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised the team's feat, dubbing it a 'new beginning for Indian football' at a felicitation ceremony held on Thursday.

Succeeding in some of the world's most esteemed youth football competitions, the young squad secured victories at the Gothia Cup in Sweden, Dana Cup in Denmark, and Norway Cup in Norway. Unbeaten across 26 matches, they scored an impressive 295 goals while conceding very few.

Mandaviya highlighted the importance of sports science and mental resilience for the players' success. Meanwhile, individual accolades were awarded to Konthoujam Yohenba Singh and Huidrom Tony for their outstanding performances. This triumph signifies a hopeful future for Indian football on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Upholds Acquittal in Decades-Old Uttarakhand Case

High Court Upholds Acquittal in Decades-Old Uttarakhand Case

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes in Kanpur: Fatal Collision on Highway

Tragedy Strikes in Kanpur: Fatal Collision on Highway

 India
3
Tripura's Child Welfare Initiatives Impact Thousands

Tripura's Child Welfare Initiatives Impact Thousands

 India
4
Monsoon Havoc: Punjab's Battle Against Floodwaters

Monsoon Havoc: Punjab's Battle Against Floodwaters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025