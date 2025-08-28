Minerva Academy FC's European Triumph: A New Dawn for Indian Football

In a momentous achievement for Indian sports, Minerva Academy FC's Under-14/15 squad clinched three prestigious titles during their European tour. Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised the team's feat, dubbing it a 'new beginning for Indian football' at a felicitation ceremony held on Thursday.

Succeeding in some of the world's most esteemed youth football competitions, the young squad secured victories at the Gothia Cup in Sweden, Dana Cup in Denmark, and Norway Cup in Norway. Unbeaten across 26 matches, they scored an impressive 295 goals while conceding very few.

Mandaviya highlighted the importance of sports science and mental resilience for the players' success. Meanwhile, individual accolades were awarded to Konthoujam Yohenba Singh and Huidrom Tony for their outstanding performances. This triumph signifies a hopeful future for Indian football on the global stage.

