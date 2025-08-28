Left Menu

India Eyes Asia Cup Win to Secure World Cup Berth

The Asia Cup is crucial for the Indian men's hockey team led by Coach Craig Fulton. After not qualifying through the Pro League, winning the Asia Cup is their last chance for World Cup qualification. Fulton prioritizes experience and has engaged mental coach Paddy Upton for support.

The upcoming Asia Cup has become the pivotal event for the Indian men's hockey team, offering their last chance to secure a spot in the World Cup. Chief Coach Craig Fulton emphasizes the importance of this tournament after the team's lackluster performance in the Pro League left them without qualification.

India, set to kick off their Asia Cup campaign against China, is determined to clinch the continental championship, which guarantees World Cup entry jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands next year. Fulton believes that a victory here will set the stage for a year-long strategic preparation leading to the global event.

Recognizing the tournament's significance, Fulton has prioritized experienced players over newcomers and enlisted renowned mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton. The team's focus will be on refining tactics, enhancing scoring efficiency, and fortifying defensive strategies to reclaim their position as Asia's top hockey team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

