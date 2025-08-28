Left Menu

Wanindu Hasaranga Makes Comeback: Sri Lanka Finalizes Asia Cup Squad

Wanindu Hasaranga returns to Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad, set for the UAE from September 9. Recovering from a hamstring injury, he missed the Zimbabwe tour. Sri Lanka also includes young batters Kamil Mishara and Nuwanidu Fernando as they prepare to face Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong in Group B.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been reintroduced to Sri Lanka's lineup for the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates starting September 9.

The spinner, recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during a series against Bangladesh, missed the current Zimbabwe tour that began with an ODI in Harare. Notably, Sri Lanka's squad also welcomes two promising young batsmen, Kamil Mishara and Nuwanidu Fernando.

After a disappointing run in the last Asia Cup final against India, Sri Lanka, now in Group B, aims to face Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong with renewed vigor. Their group stage matches are set for September 13, 15, and 18. Noted spin options include Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

