Bihar Ready to Inspire: Hosting Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Bihar hosting the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. The event, starting on National Sports Day, will feature thrilling matches and displays of talent. Bihar's role as a vibrant sporting hub is highlighted, as India aims for a World Cup berth against China, Japan, and Kazakhstan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed immense joy as Bihar gears up to host the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. He emphasized that the tournament promises to deliver thrilling matches and displays of extraordinary talent, sure to inspire future generations.

The event coincides with National Sports Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, and will kick off in Rajgir, Bihar. The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to all participating teams and supporters, underlining hockey's special place in Indian and Asian hearts.

Bihar's emergence as a sporting hub is evident with its track record of hosting significant events like the Khelo India Youth Games 2025. As three-time champions India prepare to face China, Japan, and Kazakhstan, the stage is set for an exhilarating tournament.

