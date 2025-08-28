Lando Norris Powers McLaren's Streak Amidst Momentum Doubts

Lando Norris, the confident McLaren driver, has cast doubt on the notion of momentum in Formula One, despite his impressive recent track record. As the team preps for the Dutch Grand Prix, Norris forecasts a challenging second half of the season.

Fresh from his victory at Zandvoort last year, Norris remains focused despite trailing his teammate Oscar Piastri by nine points. "I never say I have good momentum," he remarked, maintaining that while a winning streak may boost confidence, it doesn't guarantee future wins due to the sport's inherent unpredictability.

McLaren remains a dominant force this season, on the brink of securing a record-equalling fifth successive one-two win. With 11 wins out of 14 races, they edge closer to another constructors' championship. As both drivers prepare for title dynamics, the battle may well be decided in Abu Dhabi's final race.

