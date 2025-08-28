Sachin Tendulkar Graces Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by his family, visited the esteemed Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi. Amidst significant public attention, Tendulkar joined thousands of devotees in seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings during this major ten-day festival celebrated with grandeur across Maharashtra.
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid a visit to Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with his family during the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Joined by his wife Anjali, son Arjun, and daughter Sara, the cricket legend sought blessings from Lord Ganesha at one of Mumbai's most renowned pandals.
The revered Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been under the guardianship of the Kambli family for over 80 years. This festival, known as Ganesh Chaturthi, commences on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month 'Bhadrapada'—starting on August 27 this year—and spans ten days, culminating on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. It's a time when Lord Ganesha is celebrated as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles'.
Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra witness grand celebrations, with vast numbers of devotees flocking to mandals to honor Lord Ganesh. Tendulkar's visit captured significant fanfare, drawing crowds eager to see the cricket great amid the celebrations.
Sachin Tendulkar holds the record as the leading run-scorer in international cricket, boasting 34,357 runs and 100 centuries across 664 matches. He was pivotal in India's triumph in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. As Ganesh Chaturthi festivities unfold nationwide, celebrities are also partaking in the celebrations along with ordinary citizens.
These celebrations involve bringing Lord Ganesha statues home, observing fasts, preparing special foods, and visiting pandals. The festival sees widespread participation, as devotees converge in temples and mandals to seek divine blessings. (ANI)
