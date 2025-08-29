Drama Unfolds at US Open: Stunning Upsets and Striking Performances

The fifth day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows delivered a series of electrifying matches, filled with stunning upsets and notable performances. Czech player Karolina Muchova advanced after outlasting Sorana Cirstea with a gritty 7-6(0), 6-7(3), 6-4 win. Muchova is set to face Linda Noskova in the third round.

In a remarkable comeback, Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak shocked Russian ninth seed Karen Khachanov, battling from two sets down for a 2-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(5) victory. Majchrzak's next challenge will be against Switzerland's Leandro Riedi.

Other highlights included Naomi Osaka's confident win over Hailey Baptiste and Jannik Sinner's commanding performance against Alexei Popyrin. Meanwhile, fans eagerly anticipate upcoming clashes on Friday, with players like Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic, and Emma Raducanu in action.