Sebastian Coe Confident in Gene Testing at Tokyo World Championships
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe assures that female athletes at the Tokyo World Championships will undergo gene testing, addressing challenges faced by some athletes ahead of the event. The gene test initiative aims to ensure fair competition in women's athletics and has received wide support.
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe expressed confidence that gene testing for female athletes will be completed ahead of the Tokyo World Championships, despite earlier complications. The initiative, which ensures that athletes are biologically female, had encountered challenges with some federations.
Despite the setbacks, Coe emphasized that over 90% of athletes have been tested, with provisions in place for those who arrive at the event untested. This measure aims to uphold the integrity of women's sports, receiving substantial backing from the global community.
The gene testing process, although met with criticism by some, is deemed necessary by Coe to preserve the female category. He highlighted the high caliber of athletes participating in the championships, building anticipation for the global showcase.
