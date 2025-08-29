Coco Gauff's Emotional Triumph: Resilience on Display at the U.S. Open

Former U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff displayed both resilience and emotion in her recent match, defeating Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6(5) 6-2. Despite being plagued by service errors, Gauff managed to secure a third-round position in the Grand Slam on Thursday.

In a gripping evening session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Gauff battled through a tough first set plagued by a flurry of double faults, maintaining her composure to win through a tiebreak. Propping up her serve just enough under pressure proved decisive.

Inspired by the presence of Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles among the spectators, Gauff pushed through the tension, capturing the match and sharing an emotional moment with the supporters as she expressed gratitude and determination on court.

(With inputs from agencies.)