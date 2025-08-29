High-Stakes Showdown: Champions League Draw Pits Giants Against Each Other

Thursday's Champions League draw set the stage for a series of high-stakes matches, with Paris Saint-Germain facing formidable opponents from the start. PSG's title defense sees early matchups against Bayern Munich and Barcelona, further heightened by challenges from Newcastle and Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid also confronts a daunting road ahead, tackling English titans Manchester City and Liverpool upon their journey. Noteworthy rematches include encounters with Juventus and French contenders Marseille and Monaco. With prize money reaching up to 150 million euros, both PSG and Madrid are geared for intense clashes.

The updated league format involves 36 teams playing across a weighted schedule until January, concluding with the top eight securing advancement. Meanwhile, the prize pool of 2.47 billion euros underscores the significance and competitiveness of the tournament, promising great rewards for successful teams.

