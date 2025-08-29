Lionel Messi's Last Dance: Argentina vs Venezuela - A Historic Home Finale

In a poignant chapter of soccer history, Lionel Messi is gearing up for a potential farewell at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Taking on Venezuela, the 38-year-old icon has not confirmed retirement but acknowledges this could be his Argentine swan song in World Cup qualifiers.

Next Thursday's showdown carries emotional weight for Messi, whose family will witness the event. Despite Argentina securing a World Cup spot, the emotions are palpable as Messi hints this could be his final major outing on home soil with the national team.

Capitalizing on this potential landmark event, the Argentine Football Association has raised ticket prices, with expenses ranging from $100 to $500. Meanwhile, CONMEBOL celebrates Messi with a nod to a storied career – truly, 'the last dance is coming.'

