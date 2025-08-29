Left Menu

Honoring a Hockey Legend: Major Dhyanchand's Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the legendary hockey player Major Dhyanchand on his birth anniversary. He praised Dhyanchand as an inspirational figure symbolizing discipline and sportsmanship. Adityanath encouraged young people to integrate sports into their lives to contribute to a healthy India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-08-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 09:32 IST
Honoring a Hockey Legend: Major Dhyanchand's Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to iconic hockey player Major Dhyanchand on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Taking to social media platform X, Adityanath described Dhyanchand as the 'magician of hockey' and extended warm wishes to the youth on National Sports Day.

Sharing words of inspiration, the Chief Minister highlighted Dhyanchand's life as a testament to discipline and sportsmanship, urging citizens to adopt sports as a lifestyle to foster a strong and healthy nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Markets Rebound Amid Global Economic Indicators

Indian Markets Rebound Amid Global Economic Indicators

 India
2
India Gears Up for National Sports Day 2025: A Nation on the Move

India Gears Up for National Sports Day 2025: A Nation on the Move

 India
3
IndiGo Secures DGCA Nod to Extend Partnership with Turkish Airlines

IndiGo Secures DGCA Nod to Extend Partnership with Turkish Airlines

 India
4
Aleo-Manali Highway Closure Wreaks Havoc on Vegetable Supply Chain

Aleo-Manali Highway Closure Wreaks Havoc on Vegetable Supply Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025