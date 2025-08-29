Honoring a Hockey Legend: Major Dhyanchand's Legacy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the legendary hockey player Major Dhyanchand on his birth anniversary. He praised Dhyanchand as an inspirational figure symbolizing discipline and sportsmanship. Adityanath encouraged young people to integrate sports into their lives to contribute to a healthy India.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to iconic hockey player Major Dhyanchand on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
Taking to social media platform X, Adityanath described Dhyanchand as the 'magician of hockey' and extended warm wishes to the youth on National Sports Day.
Sharing words of inspiration, the Chief Minister highlighted Dhyanchand's life as a testament to discipline and sportsmanship, urging citizens to adopt sports as a lifestyle to foster a strong and healthy nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
