Honoring a Hockey Legend: Major Dhyanchand's Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to iconic hockey player Major Dhyanchand on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Taking to social media platform X, Adityanath described Dhyanchand as the 'magician of hockey' and extended warm wishes to the youth on National Sports Day.

Sharing words of inspiration, the Chief Minister highlighted Dhyanchand's life as a testament to discipline and sportsmanship, urging citizens to adopt sports as a lifestyle to foster a strong and healthy nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)