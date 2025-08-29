Allisen Corpuz Shines Bright in FM Championship with Stellar Performance

Allisen Corpuz displayed commendable patience and skill on Thursday, opening the FM Championship with a remarkable 7-under 65. Her performance placed her in a shared first-round lead alongside Sei Young Kim and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, signaling a much-needed turnaround after a challenging year in her golfing career.

Corpuz's round included a noteworthy four birdies in her last six holes, with a pivotal 10-foot birdie on the par-4 ninth. Kim played in the calmer morning conditions, while Shadoff closed her round in style, securing four consecutive birdies to join the top leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda, adjusting to a new blade putter, achieved seven birdies, finishing with a strong 67. Despite recently losing her No. 1 world ranking, Korda's efforts placed her in a tie for third, alongside other leading names such as Minjee Lee and Andrea Lee.