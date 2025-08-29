Left Menu

India Gears Up for National Sports Day 2025: A Nation on the Move

India is preparing for a nationwide celebration of National Sports Day 2025, commemorating hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The event, organized under the theme 'Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main,' aims to unite the country in a mass fitness movement featuring sports activities and tributes across States and Union Territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:12 IST
India Gears Up for National Sports Day 2025: A Nation on the Move
Mansukh Mandaviya pays floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on ocassion of National Sports Day (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand tribute to India's sports legacy, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya paid homage to hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day, celebrated every year on August 29. Marking the occasion, flowers were offered at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in remembrance of the legendary sportsman's birth anniversary.

Initiated in 1995 and celebrated nationwide since 2012, National Sports Day honors notable sports figures for their contributions on the global stage. The occasion gained further significance in 2019 with the introduction of the Fit India Movement, now a thriving national fitness campaign. This year's celebration promises to be the largest yet, extending over three days under the theme 'Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main,' uniting participants across India.

Rajasthan, Punjab, and other regions are setting the stage for this sports extravaganza, as directed by the Union Ministry. The movement emphasizes dedicating an hour daily to physical activity to deter lifestyle diseases. Celebrating Olympic and Paralympic values, the event aims to integrate more than 35 crore students from educational institutions nationwide. Renowned athletes and officials, including Pranav Soorma, Sumit Antil, and other sports luminaries, will engage with the public, ensuring widespread participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teaspoon Triumph: Maurya Criticizes Gandhi Family's Silver Spoon Privilege

Teaspoon Triumph: Maurya Criticizes Gandhi Family's Silver Spoon Privilege

 India
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Yoon Administration's Downfall

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Yoon Administration's Downfall

 South Korea
3
RJD moves SC seeking extension of Sept 30 deadline for filing claims, objections in SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

RJD moves SC seeking extension of Sept 30 deadline for filing claims, object...

 India
4
Judicial Report Sparks Heated Debates in Telangana Assembly

Judicial Report Sparks Heated Debates in Telangana Assembly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025