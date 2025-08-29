India Gears Up for National Sports Day 2025: A Nation on the Move

In a grand tribute to India's sports legacy, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya paid homage to hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day, celebrated every year on August 29. Marking the occasion, flowers were offered at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in remembrance of the legendary sportsman's birth anniversary.

Initiated in 1995 and celebrated nationwide since 2012, National Sports Day honors notable sports figures for their contributions on the global stage. The occasion gained further significance in 2019 with the introduction of the Fit India Movement, now a thriving national fitness campaign. This year's celebration promises to be the largest yet, extending over three days under the theme 'Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main,' uniting participants across India.

Rajasthan, Punjab, and other regions are setting the stage for this sports extravaganza, as directed by the Union Ministry. The movement emphasizes dedicating an hour daily to physical activity to deter lifestyle diseases. Celebrating Olympic and Paralympic values, the event aims to integrate more than 35 crore students from educational institutions nationwide. Renowned athletes and officials, including Pranav Soorma, Sumit Antil, and other sports luminaries, will engage with the public, ensuring widespread participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)