Sports Extravaganza: Stunning Twists and Unforgettable Triumphs

A whirlwind of sports events: Kyle Schwarber hits four home runs for the Phillies, Coco Gauff overcomes hurdles at the US Open, and MLS sets a transfer record. Meanwhile, a shocking NFL trade stirs the league, and Althea Gibson is celebrated at the US Open.

Updated: 29-08-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:29 IST
In an unexpected twist, Kyle Schwarber made history as he became the 21st player in Major League Baseball to hit four home runs in a single game, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a resounding 19-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Schwarber's spectacular performance included multiple multi-run blasts that electrified the stadium.

Adding to the day's drama, Coco Gauff found herself under emotional duress in the US Open, battling service woes and her own tears to triumph against Donna Vekic. Her vulnerability took center stage under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she overcame adversity to secure her place in the third round.

In the transfer market, Major League Soccer shattered records with $336 million in player acquisitions, highlighted by LAFC's headline-grabbing transfer of Son Heung-min. This unprecedented spending showcases the league's growth and ambition to compete with global giants.

