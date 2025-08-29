Left Menu

Indian Youth Boxers Shine at Belt and Road International Gala in China

Fourteen Indian boxers advanced to the finals at the Belt and Road International Youth Boxing Gala in Xinjiang, China. The Indian contingent, consisting of 20 boys and an equal number of girls for the U17 category, secured multiple silver medals and a chance to win gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:02 IST
Indian Youth Boxers Shine at Belt and Road International Gala in China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of talent, fourteen Indian boxers have confidently advanced to the finals of the Belt and Road International Youth Boxing Gala, hosted in Xinjiang, China.

This international event, catering to Under-17, Under-19, and Under-23 categories, witnessed outstanding performances by the Indian team composed of 20 boys and 20 girls, supported by 12 coaches, five support staff and a referee and judge.

Amid fierce competition from countries like Kazakhstan, Iran, Korea, Uzbekistan, the Philippines, and China, ten Indian girls and four boys secured their places in the finals, ensuring multiple silver medals and a promising outlook for gold in this prestigious event.

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

 India
2
Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

 India
3
Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

 Global
4
Maharashtra Navigates Maratha Quota Tensions Amid OBC Concerns

Maharashtra Navigates Maratha Quota Tensions Amid OBC Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025