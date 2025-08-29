Indian Youth Boxers Shine at Belt and Road International Gala in China
Fourteen Indian boxers advanced to the finals at the Belt and Road International Youth Boxing Gala in Xinjiang, China. The Indian contingent, consisting of 20 boys and an equal number of girls for the U17 category, secured multiple silver medals and a chance to win gold.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable display of talent, fourteen Indian boxers have confidently advanced to the finals of the Belt and Road International Youth Boxing Gala, hosted in Xinjiang, China.
This international event, catering to Under-17, Under-19, and Under-23 categories, witnessed outstanding performances by the Indian team composed of 20 boys and 20 girls, supported by 12 coaches, five support staff and a referee and judge.
Amid fierce competition from countries like Kazakhstan, Iran, Korea, Uzbekistan, the Philippines, and China, ten Indian girls and four boys secured their places in the finals, ensuring multiple silver medals and a promising outlook for gold in this prestigious event.
ALSO READ
Javelin Rivalries: Neeraj Chopra and Julian Weber Clash in Diamond League Finals
P V Sindhu and Indian Doubles Pair Shock in Badminton Quarterfinals
Neeraj Chopra Shines Again, Finishes Second at Diamond League Finals
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event in Zurich.
Rajat Patidar Shines with Blazing Century in Duleep Trophy Quarterfinals