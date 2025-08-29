Indian Youth Boxers Shine at Belt and Road International Gala in China

In a remarkable display of talent, fourteen Indian boxers have confidently advanced to the finals of the Belt and Road International Youth Boxing Gala, hosted in Xinjiang, China.

This international event, catering to Under-17, Under-19, and Under-23 categories, witnessed outstanding performances by the Indian team composed of 20 boys and 20 girls, supported by 12 coaches, five support staff and a referee and judge.

Amid fierce competition from countries like Kazakhstan, Iran, Korea, Uzbekistan, the Philippines, and China, ten Indian girls and four boys secured their places in the finals, ensuring multiple silver medals and a promising outlook for gold in this prestigious event.