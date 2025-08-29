Left Menu

Global Squash Showdown: FISU World University Championship Comes to Somaiya

The FISU World University Championship Squash will take place at Somaiya Vidyavihar University next year, featuring players from over 20 countries. The event is organized with the Association of Indian Universities under the International University Sports Federation. It offers SVU students inspiration and global exposure.

The highly anticipated FISU World University Championship Squash is set to be hosted at Somaiya Vidyavihar University from August 3-9 next year. Bringing together players from more than 20 nations, the event promises a thrilling showcase of international talent.

This prestigious tournament, organized in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities and under the aegis of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), is set to significantly boost the global profile of Indian university sports.

SVU's chancellor, Samir Somaiya, highlighted the event's importance, stating it will provide students with the chance to experience world-class competition, volunteer at an international stage, and draw motivation to reach new personal achievements.

