India Celebrates National Sports Day: A Renewed Commitment to Sporting Excellence

The inaugural day of National Sports Day was a significant celebration, spotlighted by the unveiling of a sophisticated Mondo track at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The event marked a dedication to sports prowess, with tributes paid to legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, participating virtually from Japan, honored Dhyan Chand on his 120th birth anniversary, lauding the hockey wizard's contribution to India's Olympic legacy. Modi reiterated the government's pledge to transform India into a global sporting hub, citing infrastructural developments and talent nurturing initiatives.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the cutting-edge track, designed for the World Para-Athletics Championship. Highlighting sports governance reforms, he urged citizens to engage in sports, enhancing the sporting fabric of the nation. Prominent athletes and officials echoed the call, celebrating India's athletic potential and encouraging broader participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)