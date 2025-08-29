India Celebrates Shooting Triumphs at Asian Championships
India achieved remarkable success at the Asian Shooting Championships, bagging multiple medals across various non-Olympic disciplines. Notable victories include Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu's gold in the 25m centre fire event, Ankur Mittal's triumph in double trap, and Manini Kaushik's bronze in women's 50m rifle prone. India's shooters showcased impressive performances in both senior and junior categories.
India's shooters continued their winning streak at the Asian Shooting Championships, capturing medals in several non-Olympic events. Young marksman Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu secured the 25m centre fire gold, providing a belated birthday gift to himself. Sandhu outperformed seasoned competitors, achieving a career-defining score of 583.
Ankur Mittal further bolstered India's medal haul, clinching the double trap gold with a score of 107, as his compatriots accounted for a team bronze. On the women's side, Manini Kaushik made her mark by bagging a bronze in the 50m rifle prone event, contributing to India's team silver.
The junior category showcased immense potential with significant performances, notably from Prachi Gaikwad, who earned a silver in the junior women's 50m rifle prone. India's ongoing success at the championships reflects the nation's growing prowess in international shooting sports.
