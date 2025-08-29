India Celebrates Shooting Triumphs at Asian Championships

India's shooters continued their winning streak at the Asian Shooting Championships, capturing medals in several non-Olympic events. Young marksman Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu secured the 25m centre fire gold, providing a belated birthday gift to himself. Sandhu outperformed seasoned competitors, achieving a career-defining score of 583.

Ankur Mittal further bolstered India's medal haul, clinching the double trap gold with a score of 107, as his compatriots accounted for a team bronze. On the women's side, Manini Kaushik made her mark by bagging a bronze in the 50m rifle prone event, contributing to India's team silver.

The junior category showcased immense potential with significant performances, notably from Prachi Gaikwad, who earned a silver in the junior women's 50m rifle prone. India's ongoing success at the championships reflects the nation's growing prowess in international shooting sports.