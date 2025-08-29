Veer Ahlawat's Comeback Shines Amidst Crans Montana Fog

Veer Ahlawat capitalized on the fog-induced suspension of play to elevate his position from 2-over to 1-under at the Omega European Masters. This crucial move at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Course in Crans Montana on the DP World Tour placed the Indian golfer in a promising spot.

Meanwhile, fellow Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma, who couldn't commence on the opening day, started his campaign with a score of 1-over through 15 holes. Sharma will require a strong second round to overcome his ongoing streak of missed cuts.

The fog suspension on Thursday paused Ahlawat at T-61, but he returned to birdie holes 13 through 15 consecutively, securing his position under par. Ahlawat began with three bogeys in the first four holes but bounced back with a birdie on the eighth. Remarkably, he has made the cut in the last three DP World Tour events he participated in.