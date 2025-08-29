India Shines at Asian Shooting Championships with Stellar Medal Haul

India's shooters displayed outstanding performance at the Asian Shooting Championships, claiming a total of 103 medals, including 52 golds, 26 silvers, and 25 bronzes, across various categories.

Notable moments include Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu clinching a 25m centre fire gold and Ankur Mittal bagging the double trap gold, both contributing significantly to India's success. This remarkable achievement places India second overall, just behind China.

Indian shooters excelled in all categories, securing individual and team medals, underscoring the country's growing prowess in non-Olympic shooting disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)